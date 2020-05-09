Salon to Offer Free Service to Healthcare Workers When Businesses Reopen

SANDWICH – A local salon owner is offering complimentary haircuts to Cape Cod and Falmouth Hospital workers once her business is allowed to reopen.

Marly Cardoso, owner of Creative Cuts Plus in Sandwich, will provide free cut, wash, and blow dry services by appointment to workers at both hospitals when the non-essential work ban is lifted.

“We are in the middle of this big stress and they are taking care of everybody’s health,” said Cardoso.

“They are in the front lines and I can only imagine how hard it is for a healthcare professional to have to deal with this.”

Cardoso added that she is offering the complimentary service to give back to the community that has been there for her over the years.

“I like to give back to the community, I’ve been in business for 25 years in Sandwich and since I moved here I feel very fortunate to have been able to build up the clientele I have built up, make a decent living, raise my kids in a good school,” said Cardoso.

“I’m very proud of myself and the reason I am proud of myself is because I’ve had a nice community that has supported me for years.”

Like many businesses that have had to close down in the last two months, Creative Cuts has felt the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When you close there is no way to make any money as a small business, it’s very difficult,” Cardoso said.

“You have to cooperate with the state and obey the laws, and in the meantime your business is closed and that’s your bread and butter. It’s not easy at all.”

When the salon is able to reopen, Cardoso does not expect things to fully return to normal right away.

“I don’t think we will be able to return back to normal, I think from now until we get a vaccine everything is going to be abnormal,” said Cardoso.

“Especially for hairdressers, we have direct contact with the person, we can’t do a six foot distance. I already have my mask, I’m getting sanitizer and gloves and I’m going to make sure that every client that comes to the salon wears gloves and a mask so I can service them one by one.”

Cardoso also said that she will only be letting one client into the salon at a time and that nobody will be allowed to wait inside.

Though times have been tough, Cardoso is looking forward to getting back to work.

“We are going to do the best we can do, right now is not about money it’s about fighting for life,” Cardoso said.

“The concern now is to have a lot of precaution, and work but not at the pace that we used to work, it’s going to be hard, the profit is going to be cut down but the country cannot be stopped because of the virus, we need to get back to work.”

For more information on Creative Cuts Plus, click here.