Lockhart Marks 25 years as Boston Pops Conductor

BOSTON (AP) — Keith Lockhart is marking 25 years as the conductor of the acclaimed Boston Pops orchestra.

The orchestra said Wednesday it’s paying special tribute this year to Lockhart.

He is its second longest-tenured conductor after the legendary Arthur Fiedler.

Lockhart says he’s “thrilled and humbled” to still hold the baton a quarter-century after he took over “America’s Orchestra” in 1995.

The Pops was founded in 1885 and has gained national prominence for their July Fourth concerts.

Lockhart has led the Pops in more than 2,000 concerts worldwide, including performances at the Super Bowl and the NBA Finals and during tours in Asia.

He has also led the Pops at the annual Citizens Bank Pops by the Sea Concert, held annually in the summer by the Arts Foundation of Cape Cod in Hyannis on the Village Green.