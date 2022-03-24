Lottery for Affordable Rental Units Opens on Nantucket

NANTUCKET – A slate of affordable housing units are being made available on Nantucket through a lottery.

A total of 16 rental units at the Richmond Meadows Phase II Project along Old South Road will be provided to eligible applicants.

Six of the apartments will be rented to households earning 50% or less of the area’s median income, while another four will be provided to those earning 80% or less of that threshold and an additional six will be rented by those earning 100% or below that line.

Those interested can join a virtual information session on March 30 at 6 p.m. to learn more about the opportunity. The meeting will be accessible via YouTube as well as conference call.

Applications for these units must be delivered or postmarked by May 10 at 2 p.m., and the lottery will take place on May 23 at 6 p.m.

To learn more, visit SEB Housing's website.