Love Local Fest Will Celebrate Cape Cod’s Local Businesses

HYANNIS – A nonprofit that supports shopping local is holding an event in Hyannis to celebrate small businesses on the Cape.

Co-Founder & CEO of Love Live Local Amanda Converse said the Love Local Fest is in its 10th season this year, with upcoming events taking place the last Sundays of July and September.

“Everybody who participates in the festival is based on Cape Cod. We don’t have any off-Cape vendors. All of our musicians are local, food trucks are local, so it really is a celebration of everything that makes Cape Cod so unique,” Converse said.

She added the event started as a way to connect local makers, artists, and brands with the public and over time it became a way to highlight small businesses on the Cape.

The festival includes aspects of commerce and community, with Converse noting how both help give the Cape its unique sense of place.

“Our local businesses, our local musicians, all of those people, they help create that very distinct sense of place and that’s what we look to celebrate during the Love Local Fest,” she said.

Converse said virtual versions of the festival were held during the pandemic to continue to give businesses a chance to connect with the community.

She added how important it is to be able to gather in-person for the event again.

“We need to be together and see each other in-person for our well-being. We think the Love Local Fest gives a great opportunity for people to do that,” she said.

Love Local Fest is taking place on Sunday, July 31 from 11am to 5pm at Aselton Park in Hyannis. The free event is open to the public.

Head to Love Live Local’s site to learn more about Love Local Fest.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter