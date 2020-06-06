Several Lower Cape Nonprofits Condemn George Floyd Death

HYANNIS – An alliance of seven lower Cape Cod nonprofits has issued a joint statement condemning the murders of George Floyd and other victims of violence and racial injustice.

“We see these events as manifestations of cultural, systemic and institutionalized racism upon which this country was founded and which clearly persists to this day. We share the anger, frustration and sadness that these events provoke and the determination to accept responsibility and do our part to undo the systemic racism that exists in our country,” the Lower Cape Coalition wrote in the statement.

The coalition said that they stand in solidarity with marginalized communities to demand justice and accountability.

“As an alliance of health and human services organizations, we are committed to building and strengthening each of our organizations’ capacity for diversity, equity and inclusion. While we collectively serve thousands of Cape Cod residents and families, who represent great diversity, this is not mirrored in our organizations. Fostering justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion is an active process,” said the Coalition in their statement.

“We are still learning. We are dedicated to doing the work and invite other social service agencies to join us in our commitment.”

The alliance consists of Cape Cod Children’s Place, Family Pantry of Cape Cod, Community Development Partnership, Lower Cape Outreach Council, Helping Our Women, WE CAN, and the Homeless Prevention Council.

“Prior to recent events, our organizations agreed to and committed to develop and engage in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion training for ourselves, our staff, our leadership, and our volunteers. This will be our first step. Amidst our collective grief and anger, we take strength from being in community with all of you and in solidarity with the broader movement for justice sweeping our country,” said the statement.