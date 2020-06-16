Lower Cape Collaboration Providing Free Meals to Children

HARWICH – Food 4 Kids, the Monomoy Regional School District and the Nauset Regional School district are collaborating to provide free meals daily to all children under the age of 18 throughout the Lower and Outer Cape this summer.

The collaboration will also be extended to Truro and Provincetown with the aid of support of their Recreation Departments.

The meals will be prepared at Nauset Regional Middle School in Orleans. A team of volunteers and staffers from both districts will pick up and deliver the meals to area distribution sites.

Teams of staffers and volunteers will manage the distribution of meals to families at the sites.

“Poverty and hunger are hidden realities on beautiful Cape Cod, but they are real here, and now more than ever,” said Anne Koeher, co-director with Brenda Ridgeway of F4K.

“It’s been amazing to see every town step forward to meet the increased need this summer. There was no hesitation on the part of Nauset and Monomoy Schools to collaborate with us. And the recreation departments in Truro and Provincetown have joined in to extend our reach.”

The Food 4 Kids Summer Food Service Program will begin on June 29 at locations from Harwich to Provincetown.

For a full list of distribution sites, visit the Food 4 Kids website.