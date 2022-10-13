M/V Katama Taken Offline Due to Engine Issues

OAK BLUFFS – The Steamship Authority has taken the M/V Island Home offline this evening due to unanticipated mechanical issues with the vessel’s engine cooling system.
Officials said the M/V Katama will run the M/V Island Home’s route in its place, though due to the M/V Katama’s lower vehicle capacity, some vehicles may not be able to make their scheduled trips from Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven.
Free trip and parking vouchers may be distributed to those with reservations, though the Authority anticipates all those with reservations from Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole can be accommodated.
The M/V Katama will take over for the M/V Island Home Friday morning as well while the issues are diagnosed. Officials urge walk-on passengers to consider other departures as cutoffs are anticipated on the M/V Katama Friday.
The issue has also lead to the Authority suspending online booking for the Vineyard route for Thursday and Friday trips.
The full statement can be found below as well as on the Steamship Authority’s website:
Due to an unanticipated mechanical issue with the M/V Island Home main engine cooling system, the vessel will not run the rest of this evening, Thursday, October 13. The M/V Katama will run in its place, but due to the lower vehicle capacity, it is likely that some vehicles will not be able to make their scheduled trips from Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven. Those customers with reservations on the M/V Island Home tonight may receive a free voucher for parking and travel as a passenger tonight to the Vineyard. We anticipate that all customers with reservations from Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole should be able to be accommodated.
The M/V Island Home will remain offline Friday morning while the mechanical issue is diagnosed. The M/V Katama will continue to run in its place. Once a diagnosis of the issue is made and a repair plan established, we will have more information on vessel assignments for the remainder of the day. We expect passenger cutoffs to occur on the M/V Katama, so walk-on passengers are encouraged to please take another departure if possible.
Online booking has been temporarily suspended on the Vineyard route for Thursday and Friday trips.
We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.