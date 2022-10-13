M/V Katama Taken Offline Due to Engine Issues

OAK BLUFFS – The Steamship Authority has taken the M/V Island Home offline this evening due to unanticipated mechanical issues with the vessel’s engine cooling system.

Officials said the M/V Katama will run the M/V Island Home’s route in its place, though due to the M/V Katama’s lower vehicle capacity, some vehicles may not be able to make their scheduled trips from Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven.

Free trip and parking vouchers may be distributed to those with reservations, though the Authority anticipates all those with reservations from Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole can be accommodated.

The M/V Katama will take over for the M/V Island Home Friday morning as well while the issues are diagnosed. Officials urge walk-on passengers to consider other departures as cutoffs are anticipated on the M/V Katama Friday.

The issue has also lead to the Authority suspending online booking for the Vineyard route for Thursday and Friday trips.

The full statement can be found below as well as on the Steamship Authority’s website: