You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Macy’s to Close 125 stores, Shed 2,000 Corporate Jobs

Macy’s to Close 125 stores, Shed 2,000 Corporate Jobs

February 5, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (AP) – Macy’s says it is closing 125 of its least productive stores and cutting 2,000 corporate jobs as the struggling department store tries to reinvent itself in the age of online shopping.

The store closures represent about one fifth of Macy’s current total.

It didn’t specify how many jobs would be lost at the shuttered stores.

The corporate jobs will be shed as Macy’s closes its offices in Cincinnati and San Francisco, leaving New York as its sole corporate headquarters.

The moves announced Tuesday come ahead of Macy’s annual investor meeting where CEO Jeff Gennette is expected to unveil a three-year reinvention plan. 

Macy’s has two locations located inside of Cape Cod Mall in Hyannis. 

It’s unknown if they will be included in the list of stores that are closing. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 