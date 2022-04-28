Main Street Road Work in Barnstable, Yarmouth Starts Thursday

BARNSTABLE – MassDOT crews will be conducting road work along Main Street in Barnstable and Yarmouth beginning Thursday, April 28.

The stretch of road is in need of asphalt pavement repairs and other improvements between the two towns.

Work will be carried out from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday. After taking the following day off, work will start up again during that time frame from Monday, May 2 through Thursday, May 5.

As the work is being done, lane restrictions and alternating one-way traffic flows will be in effect. Drivers should expect delays and proceed through the work zone with caution.