Sandwich Main Street Road Work Begins April 12

SANDWICH – Road work along Main Street in Sandwich is set to begin on Tuesday, April 12.

Construction will be conducted at a pair of locations: the intersection with Route 6A along with the intersection with River Street. The scope of work includes asphalt paving along with pavement milling.

Access to both businesses and homes within the area might be delayed during work hours, which will run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

Drivers are advised to be aware of signage in the area, slow down, and use alternate routes when available.