Man Accused of Shooting 2 Officers Will Take Plea Deal

March 26, 2021

FALMOUTH (AP) – A man who is accused of shooting two police officers will enter a plea deal after initially arguing for a lesser sentence saying race and mental health played roles in the shooting.

The Cape Cod Times reports an attorney for Malik Koval said at a hearing Tuesday his client would agree to deal that would put him in prison for eight to 12 years plus probation.

The 23-year-old was indicted by a Barnstable County grand jury in November 2018 on charges including armed assault to murder, assault and battery with a firearm, and assault and battery on a police officer.

He is accused of shooting and injuring two officers who pursued him into his mother’s home.

