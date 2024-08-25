Man Charged For Gun Incident At Hotel

WAREHAM – There were no injuries during a gunfire incident at a hotel in Wareham on Friday night.

Police went to a room at the TownPlaceSuites by Marriott to talk with a suspect about possible gunshots in a bog area behind the property.

Three rounds were reportedly fired through the door from inside the room, just missing officers and going into the pool area while children were swimming.

Scott Desimas of New Bedford is facing charges including assault to murder, reckless child endangerment, and carrying without a firearm identification card.

Desimas will be arraigned on Monday in Wareham District Court.