CHATHAM – A Chatham beach saw closures this afternoon following similar incidents this past weekend due to a number of Man O’ War found washed ashore.

Chatham officials closed Harding’s Beach to swimming until 1:30 today due to two reported man o’ war.

The closing follows other beach shutdowns that occurred Saturday and Sunday at Harding’s Beach and Ridgevale Beach.

Officials urge beachgoers to listen to lifeguard instructions and adhere to any “No Swimming” signage at town beaches.