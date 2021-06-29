Man Pleads Not Guilty to Destroying $12K Worth of Lobsters

BARNSTABLE, Mass (AP) — A man is facing charges connected to destroying thousands of dollars worth of live lobsters at a Massachusetts seafood market.

The Cape Cod Times reports that Joseph A. Vaudo has been charged with vandalizing property and using another’s commercial dumpster at Superior Lobster & Seafood in Sandwich.

Police records showed that Vaudo was the previous owner of Superior Lobster & Seafood when it was Mr. Vaudo’s Fish Market.

Vaudo’s bail was set at $1,000 and a judge instructed him to keep away from staff and the business.

Video footage obtained by police shows Vaudo arriving on the property on Thursday evening.

The Associated Press