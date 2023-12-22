Man seriously injured in construction accident in Orleans

ORLEANS – A man was seriously injured after reportedly being pinned by the boom of a front end loader. The incident happened at F.L. Quinn Construction on Overland Way sometime after 4:30 PM Friday. Firefighters worked to extricate the victim. A MedFlight helicopter was called to land at the Orleans Middle School to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration will investigate the incident. Further details were not immediately available.