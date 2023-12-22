ORLEANS – A man was seriously injured after reportedly being pinned by the boom of a front end loader. The incident happened at F.L. Quinn Construction on Overland Way sometime after 4:30 PM Friday. Firefighters worked to extricate the victim. A MedFlight helicopter was called to land at the Orleans Middle School to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration will investigate the incident. Further details were not immediately available.
Man seriously injured in construction accident in Orleans
December 22, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
