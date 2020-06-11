You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Many Forces Behind Alarming Rise in Virus Cases in 21 States

Many Forces Behind Alarming Rise in Virus Cases in 21 States

June 11, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) — Coronavirus cases are rising in nearly half the U.S. states.

And while many are chalked up to increased testing or to small, local outbreaks, others are more alarming.

In Arizona, hospitals were notified over the weekend to prepare for the worst amid surges across the state.

And the governor of North Carolina says recent jumps have caused him to rethink plans to reopen schools or businesses.

Texas and Utah are among the states that have also been identified as worrisome hot spots.

What’s tricky is sorting out exactly why different surges are happening.

The answer may vary from state to state, and even from county to county, some experts say.

