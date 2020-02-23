Manzelli Releases Statement On Illegal Immigrant Driving License Bill

YARMOUTH – State Committeeman for the Cape and Island’s District, Fran Manzelli released a statement regarding committee approval of S.2061 an act which will authorize Massachusetts to issue driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants residing in the commonwealth.

“There are, unfortunately, times when our elected officials prioritize political correctness and pandering for votes over public safety of the citizens they are sworn to represent. This is one of those times. It is unfortunate that after a 14-4 vote by the Joint Committee on Transportation to advance this bill, it will remain in consideration on Beacon Hill. Documentation from foreign countries used to establish identification under this bill, is virtually impossible to verify and will lead to new and false identities for persons of nefarious purpose. My thanks extends to the four Republican Senators and Representatives who voted against this bill and to Governor Charlie Baker who re-stated his opposition,” said Manzelli.

Manzelli is a retired school administrator who has served as a committeeman for the last ten years.