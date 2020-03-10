Guest Conductor Announced for Nantucket Pops Concert

NANTUCKET – Vocalist Marc Martel will bring the music of rock band Queen to Nantucket this summer.

He has been named the special guest conductor for the 24th annual Boston Pops on Nantucket concert to benefit Nantucket Cottage Hospital.

Martel’s talents were showcased in the Oscar-winning film “Bohemian Rhapsody” as he was chosen to be one of the voices of Freddie Mercury for the Queen biopic.

Martel was previously tapped by original Queen member Brian May and Roger Taylor to front their official tribute, The Queen Extravaganza, before setting out on his own in 2017 with The Ultimate Queen Celebration.

His viral YouTube videos have generated millions of views, and Martel has appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” singing the Queen classic “Somebody to Love.”

After 23 years, the annual Boston Pops on Nantucket concert continues to be the largest and most popular summer event on the island, attracting thousands residents and visitors to Jetties Beach.

The annual concert is the largest single fundraiser for Nantucket Cottage Hospital, and all the net proceeds generated during the event stay on Nantucket to sustain the hospital’s year-round commitment to the health and well-being of the island community.

Martel follows previous special musical guests for the concert including last year’s act, The Spinners, as well as former special guests that include The Beach Boys, Kenny Loggins, Matthew Morrison, Michael Cavanaugh, Carly Simon, Linda Eder, Joel Grey, and the late Natalie Cole.

Martel previously performed with The Boston Pops at their summer home Tanglewood in the Berkshires in June 2019.

Each Christmas, Martel releases EP’s of traditional holiday songs recorded with a fresh perspective and sound.

The last four radio singles off those albums have earned him Top 10 chart positioning on Billboard’s Christian AC chart.

In 2018, Martel released his newest CD, “Thunderbolt & Lightning,” an eight song record in which he re-created some of the biggest Queen songs.

This year’s Boston Pops on Nantucket is set for Saturday, August 8th with gates opening at 4:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show.

Martel will be joined by conductor Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra.

Tickets can be purchased online at NantucketHospital.org/pops.