Marine Toys for Tots Program Kicks Off

HYANNIS – The Toys for Tots 2020 holiday campaign has kicked off and will be running through Christmas.

U.S. Marines and volunteers will be conducting 810 local toy collection and distribution campaigns across the entire U.S., including DC, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Participants will engage with local businesses and individuals in their communities to collect new, unwrapped toys and distribute the gifts to less fortunate children allowing them to experience the joys of Christmas, said the organization.

The mission of Marine Toys for Tots is to bring joy to the estimated 15 million children living in poverty, creating a positive impact on children, creating or restoring self-esteem, and bringing communities together.

In a year marked by the global COVID-19 pandemic which has led to many families being isolated in their homes and parents out of work, the organization said that their services are more important than ever.

On average, the Toys for Tots program said it collects and distributes an average of 18 million toys to 7 million less fortunate children each year during the holiday season.

Local campaigns for Toys for Tots can be found by visiting their website.