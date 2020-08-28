Markey Makes Stop on the Cape Before Primary Contest

HYANNIS – Massachusetts U.S. Senator Ed Markey made stops in Hyannis and Falmouth on Thursday, ahead of his September 1 primary contest against U.S. Representative Joe Kennedy III.

Speaking to supporters who stood out in the rain, Markey talked about his achievements in office, how he stands for those who demand racial equality and those suffering during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If you stand with me for the next five days in this primary, I will stand up for you on the floor on the United States Senate for the next six years, fighting for justice for this country,” said Markey.

Markey pointed to the recent shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin of Jacob Blake as why there needs to be more done to fight systemic racism in the country.

“We have a criminal injustice system fueled by systemic racism,” said Markey.

“Until we can confront and dismantle that systemic racism, our democracy is in jeopardy.”

Harwich Selectmen Chair Larry Ballantine and former Cape and Islands State Senator Dan Wolf spoke in support of Markey at the Hyannis rally.

“Democrats are not radical, liberal socialists,” said Ballantine.

“We are common-sense citizens of our great country.”

Touting his experience working with Markey as a state senator, business person and civic leader, Wolf said that he is the right person to represent the region.

“Ed Markey is, without question, the best advocate for the people of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts that I’ve ever met,” said Wolf.