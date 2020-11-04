You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Markey Re-elected to U.S. Senate in Easy Win Over O’Connor

November 3, 2020

BOSTON – Incumbent Democratic Senator Ed Markey has easily defended his U.S. Senate seat against Republican challenger Kevin O’Connor.

The longtime member of Congress will return to Washington D.C. in January.

During the campaign, the 74-year-old Markey had positioned himself as a member of the liberal wing of the Democratic party.

He fended off a stiff challenge from a member of the Kennedy political dynasty in September, defeating challenger U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III in a Democratic Senate primary.

That was the first time a Kennedy had lost a race for Congress in Massachusetts.

In the race for President, Democrat Joe Biden easily defeated Republican President Donald Trump in Massachusetts.

 

