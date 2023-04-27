Martha’s Vineyard Bank To Announce New Grant Funding

EDGARTOWN – The Trustees of Martha’s Vineyard Bank are scheduled to announce a community donation of $2.2 million at an upcoming Community Commitment Reception at the Carnegie Heritage Center in Edgartown on Thursday, April 27.

The Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Foundation will be joined by representatives of regional non-profits as they announce the recipients of 2023 Community Impact grants, as determined by community members.

The Foundation will also reveal the first recipient of the Phillip J. Norton, Jr. Scholarship, created last year to honor the service of the long-time Trustee.

The event will highlight $620,000 in grant funds awarded to the Island Housing Trust, Island Healthcare Inc. Dental Center, Foundation for Underway Experiential Learning, and the Martha’s Vineyard Fisherman’s Preservation Trust for projects to aid public health, needs, and youth development.

The bank will also unveil a new fundraising feature for non-profits on its online Lift store to make donating easy and convenient for residents and prospective donors.

As a community-owned mutual bank, Martha’s Vineyard Bank allocates a portion of its annual earnings for donations to the local community.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter