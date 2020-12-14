You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Martha’s Vineyard Health Officials Urge Residents to be COVID Vigilant

Martha’s Vineyard Health Officials Urge Residents to be COVID Vigilant

December 14, 2020

OAK BLUFFS – Public health officials on Martha’s Vineyard are reminding residents on the island to be vigilant amid the increase in COVID-19 cases.

According the latest numbers from the state, there have been 390 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

Nineteen were recorded on December 9, 2020, tying the highest daily report which was on November 11, 2020. Over half of the cases have occurred in the past month and a half.

The latest advisory was issued by the Martha’s Vineyard Regional Emergency Management Association, Martha’s Vineyard Boards of Health, Martha’s Vineyard Medical Reserve Corps, and the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

As of Sunday, all of Massachusetts returned to Phase 3: Step 1 of the Reopening Plan.

That reduces indoor capacities, tightens workplace restrictions, closes some businesses, and limits gatherings.

The FDA on Friday night gave Emergency Use Authorization for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Distribution will begin this week around the nation.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With:
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 