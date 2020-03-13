Martha’s Vineyard Hospital Implementing Tighter Measures Due to Virus

MARTHA’S VINEYARD – Martha’s Vineyard Hospital is taking precautions with the coronavirus and are implementing tighter measures to protect workers from the virus.

Beginning today, the cafeteria at the hospital is closed to the public and will serve employees only with ID badges.

Patients will also be allowed only one visitor at a time and visiting hours have been revised to end at 8pm.

Entrances around the perimeter of the hospital will be locked at 6pm and from 6pm to 7am, access will only be allowed through the emergency department entrance.

The hospital will also conduct enhanced screenings of any visitor at any time and there will be no public access afterhours to the ATM machines, vending machines and restrooms.

They are also asking that visitors who show symptoms of a cold, refrain from being on the premises of the hospital without a mask.

The hospital plans to re-evaluate the measures on May 1.

“We regret that we must take these measures however, it is with your interest in mind,” said a statement from the hospital.

“We are the people who take care of the people on this island. Bear with us as we try to stay healthy to be here when you need us most.”