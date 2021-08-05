Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket Face Dire Climate Change Impact

BOSTON (AP) — Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket are facing serious impacts from rising sea levels and more powerful coastal storms driven by climate change.

The “State of the Coast” report released Wednesday by the Trustees says the famous Massachusetts islands off Cape Cod risk losing hundreds of acres of marshlands to flooding and billions of dollars in coastal homes, buildings and infrastructure to erosion.

It also estimates roughly 900 structures on the islands may experience daily tidal flooding by 2050.

The Trustees say island communities are taking laudable steps to prepare for climate change, but more needs to be done.