Martha’s Vineyard Offering Volunteer Opportunities

MARTHA’S VINEYARD – Martha’s Vineyard emergency managers are offering a variety of choices for those who are looking volunteer.

The island has seen a dramatic increase in volunteering, and the Emergency Planning Committee wants to ensure that they find the right group where their skills and experience might be needed most, as well as find good contacts for agencies.

The three main branches of volunteer emergency services for the island’s community as suggested by the Martha’s Vineyard Regional Emergency Planning Committee are the Red Cross, Salvation Army, and the Medical Reserve Corp.

The MRC can be reached via mvmedicalreservecorps@gmail.com, the Salvation Army Coordinator Rick Reinhardsen can be contacted at rsr1017@comcast.net, and the Red Cross Disaster Program Manager Edward Blanchard can be reached at Edward.blanchard@redcross.org.

Another group related to emergency services is the Citizens Emergency Response Team (CERT), which is available through Contact Aquinnah Emergency Manger, Gary Robinson at robinsongary1@gmail.com.

MV Community Services, local food groups, Councils on Aging and other volunteer organizations are also working together to help those in need in the face of the outbreak.

The Dukes County Website is also looking for support.

The CodeRED Alert system is an elective-only emergency broadcast system for those who want to register to receive public emergency alerts through the device of their choosing.

Sign-up for CodeRED is at this link.