Martha’s Vineyard Officials Urge Public To Follow CDC Guidelines

OAK BLUFFS – The Martha’s Vineyard Emergency Managers, Medical Reserve Corps and the Martha’s Vineyard Board of Health are urging residents to educate themselves and follow the guidelines set by the Center for Disease Control.

Mask and Face Covering Usage:

-Wearing Face Coverings in public is highly recommended. It is more about protecting others, not yourself.

-If you use a face covering you must know how to use it and how to dispose of it properly.

-If you do not already have a face mask on hand, do not buy N95 medical masks. Save the limited supply for healthcare professionals.

-If you are coughing or sneezing: wear a face covering when you are around other people, and if Face masks cause trouble breathing do your best to cover coughs and sneezes.

-All businesses remaining open should be educating their employees on proper usage of masks and encouraging them to be worn whenever is possible.

Creating Your Own Face Covering:

-Use a Scarf, Bandanna, or T-Shirt.

-Use rubber band to securely fasten.

Putting on a Mask or Face Covering:

-Clean your hands with soap and hot water for at least 20 seconds or an alcohol based sanitizer.

-Place the mask/face covering so it’s covering your nose and mouth.

– Make sure there are no gaps between your mouth and face covering.

-DO NOT TOUCH THE MASK OR FACE COVERING WHILE USING IT.

-Replace the mask/ Face covering once it’s damp.

-DO NOT RE-USE SINGLE USE MASKS.

-If the mask/ face covering can be re-worn ensure it is disinfected.

Taking Off a Mask or Face Covering

-Cleaning your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or an alcohol based sanitizer.

-ONLY TOUCH THE BACK OR EAR LOOPS OF THE MASK TO REMOVE THE MASK/ FACE COVERING.

-Discard the mask immediately in a closed trash bin or put your cloth face covering in the laundry on the hottest setting.