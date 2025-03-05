Martha’s Vineyard Receives $400,000 Through Equitable Climate Program

MARTHA’S VINEYARD – State officials have announced $3 million in climate grants through the Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness (MVP) Planning 2.0 program, with funds going toward efforts in equitable community climate resilience, expert analysis, and best practices for protecting housing from climate impacts.

23 municipalities and three regional groups received funds through the allotment, including the Martha’s Vineyard Commission, on behalf of Edgartown, Oak Bluffs, Chilmark, Aquinnah, Tisbury, and West Tisbury, which received over $400,000, the largest block of funding in this round of awards.

Approximately 99 percent of municipalities in Massachusetts are currently enrolled in the MVP grant program, which has expanded from its original efforts with a pilot program launched in 2023 involving 32 communities and one tribe.

“The grants are crucial because they empower communities to include voices that have often been overlooked in discussions about climate resilience,” said Governor Maura Healey. “This funding will help ensure that everyone can contribute to and benefit from climate action, making our response to climate change more equitable and effective.”