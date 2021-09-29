You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Mashpee Celebrates Fall with Return of Oktoberfest

September 29, 2021

MASHPEE – Mashpee’s 34th annual Oktoberfest celebration will return this weekend. 

On Saturday, October 2 from 10 am to 4 pm, the start of fall will be celebrated with a craft show with over 40 crafters, a dance demo by New England Ballet Theatre Co. and Haley School of Irish Dance, and live German music from The Vagabonds.

The festival will feature a variety of food including authentic German Bier Garten Naukabout. 

Kids activities include children’s music by The Elbows at 11:30 am and a K-9 Dog Demonstration at 1:30 pm.

The event begins at 10 am on the Mashpee Commons Village Green.

More details on Town of Mashpee events, including Oktoberfest, can be found on the Mashpee Recreation Department’s website here.

