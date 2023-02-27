Mashpee Chamber Announces Citizen Of The Year And Unsung Heroes

MASHPEE – The Mashpee Chamber of Commerce recently announced the recipients of its 2023 Citizen of the Year and Unsung Heroes awards.

The Citizen of the Year award was given to Ruth Provost, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club in Mashpee for her work in serving families, children, and teens in Mashpee and across the Cape.

The Unsung Heroes were chosen among essential workers serving the public’s needs.

The award recipients were as follows:

Dr. Matthew Donlan of Donlan Counseling Services.

Dr. Sam Kothalanka, a Psychiatrist at Community Health Center.

Aphrodite Purdy, Wellness Teacher at Mashpee High School.

Cathy Taylor, Director of Services at the Cape Organization for Rights of the Disabled.

David Aldrich, Stop & Shop Assistant Manager.

Demetrius and Katherine Becrelis, First Verse Preschool.

Amy Signs, Bus Driver for Mashpee Public Schools.

Tammy Gray, Administrative Assistant at the Town of Mashpee Building Department & Mashpee Kiwanis Club.

Nicole Spencer, Executive Director of Heroes in Transition.

The award winners will be honored at the Mashpee Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Meeting Dinner at The Club at New Seabury on March 23 at 5:30 pm.

The public is invited to attend the event.

To register, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter