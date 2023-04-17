Mashpee Chamber Of Commerce Names New Board Of Directors

MASHPEE – The Mashpee Chamber of Commerce recently elected Sharon Brown, Ashley Dufresne, Rachel Hodgman, Jennifer Kelly, and Cristoff Shay as new board of director members.

Brown performs sales and networking and manages marketing operations for RCA Electric and Generator.

Dufresne is Founder and CEO for Ashley Irene Boutique.

Hodgman is a Partner at Leary Hodgman Law, focusing on domestic relations, probate, elder, trusts, and mental health law.

Kelly is the Sales Director at Laurentide Mashpee Commons at Northbridge Companies.

Shay is the Director of Communications & Advancement for the Cahoon Museum of American Art.

“This past year was a year of exceptional growth and positive change for the Mashpee Chamber and we are really excited to have these five new Board Members help us create new efficiencies and increased value for our membership,” said Julie Quintero-Schulz, Executive Director of the Mashpee Chamber of Commerce.

“With the nomination and approval of these new members, this Board truly represents all parts of the business community, and we are all very excited about serving Mashpee better.”

By. Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter