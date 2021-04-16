Mashpee Clean Water Plan Receives $12.8 Million

MASHPEE – The Town of Mashpee recently qualified for a State Revolving Fund loan and a subsidy from the Cape Cod and Islands Water Protection Fund which will both help pay for the municipal Clean Water Plan.

The subsidy from the Water Protection Fund is for 25 percent of the total project costs, providing $12.8 million dollars for the first phase of the Clean Water Plan.

The town said that with the state loan, revenue from the local option rooms tax, and revenue from the Water Infrastructure Investment Fund, the grant would more than cover the $54 million cost for Phase 1 of the project.

“This is more good news for taxpayers, the environment and our community” said Mashpee Town Manager Rodney Collins in a statement.

“We have been conservative in our assumptions and this latest grant is larger than what we based our planning on, providing even greater assurance that this project won’t require additional taxes.”

Voters will decide the fate of the Clean Water Plan at the May 3 town meeting and May 8 annual town election.