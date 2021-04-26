You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Mashpee Hosting After-Hours COVID Vaccine Clinic

Mashpee Hosting After-Hours COVID Vaccine Clinic

April 26, 2021

MASHPEE – The Mashpee Fire & Rescue Department and Community Health Center of Cape Cod will offer an “After Hours Pfizer Vaccine Clinic” for residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19. 

The clinic is designed to help those 16 years old and above get their first COVID vaccine dose during non-work hours. 

The Christ the King Church’s Social Hall will host the clinic, which will be from 3 pm to 7 pm on Friday, April 30.

Recipients will automatically have their second vaccine shot scheduled for May 12 during the same time and location. 

Residents are advised to use the parking lots located behind the church near the Social Hall. 

Appointments can be made online using this link

Those who have technical difficulties during the sign-up process can contact the Health Center at (508) 477-7090. 

Information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the Pfizer brand vaccine can be found on their website.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 