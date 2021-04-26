Mashpee Hosting After-Hours COVID Vaccine Clinic

MASHPEE – The Mashpee Fire & Rescue Department and Community Health Center of Cape Cod will offer an “After Hours Pfizer Vaccine Clinic” for residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The clinic is designed to help those 16 years old and above get their first COVID vaccine dose during non-work hours.

The Christ the King Church’s Social Hall will host the clinic, which will be from 3 pm to 7 pm on Friday, April 30.

Recipients will automatically have their second vaccine shot scheduled for May 12 during the same time and location.

Residents are advised to use the parking lots located behind the church near the Social Hall.

Appointments can be made online using this link.

Those who have technical difficulties during the sign-up process can contact the Health Center at (508) 477-7090.

Information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the Pfizer brand vaccine can be found on their website.