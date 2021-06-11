Mashpee Moves Ahead with Route 151 Project

MASHPEE – An order of taking was recently approved by the Mashpee Board of Selectmen to further the town’s Route 151 Corridor Improvement Project.

The vote was unanimously in favor of approval for the order of taking for the project which is currently in Phase 1 of its development.

The work will encompass the area of Route 151 in Mashpee from Old Barnstable Road to the Rotary. The plan calls for things such as intersection reconfigurations, the construction of a new sidewalk along Route 151’s south side, and the extension of the route’s northern multi-use path.

There will be a bid held for the project by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation in early July.

Notices of potential damages were sent to property owners who will be affected by the changes.

There were no negative responses received by selectmen or the Department of Public Works from the notified property owners.

“There were a number of easements, some temporary, some permanent, that the town needed to acquire,” noted Director of the Mashpee Department of Public Works Catherine Laurent at the recent meeting.

Further updates for the project will follow in the coming months. More information on the project can be found by clicking here.