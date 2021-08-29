Mashpee Planning Board Reviewing Planned Supermarket Development

MASHPEE – The Mashpee Planning Board recently held a vote to set the public hearing date for an application to construct a 12,500 square foot commercial building in Mashpee.

The applicant, Longfellow Design Build, has requested a special permit to acquire the four acre +/- parcel located at 9 Shellback Way, Mashpee with the intention to use the space for retail grocery sales.

The applications was made pursuant to Sections 174-24C (1) and under Section 174-25 E (1) and 174-25 E (2) .

This proposal triggered a mandatory referral to the Cape Cod Commission for review as a Development of Regional Impact.

The hearing, presided over by Chairman John Fulone, led to approval in a unanimous vote to move forward.

The public hearing date has been set for Tuesday, September 14.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter