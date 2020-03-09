Mashpee Selectmen Approve Trash Sticker Fee Increase

MASHPEE – The Mashpee Board of Selectmen recently voted to approve the increase of the household trash sticker fee for the upcoming fiscal year to $185.

This comes after the town’s Department of Public Works recommended that the board increase the fee to $200 in order to maintain the level of funding for the Mashpee Transfer Station.

Selectman John Cotton said that the hike from $150 to $200 was too drastic, and suggested a more modest increase.

“I think we’re in a great financial situation, and I think we’re getting there,” Cotton said.

“And next year, if we have to go to $200, that’s fine.”

An agreement was eventually made by the board to reach the $185 price.

Recycling-only stickers will be $30, a single trip pass will be $20, and the bag fee for more than five 40-gallon bags will be $3.

While maintaining that the transfer station is vital, Cotton also said that it’s still important to consider what that means for local residents.

“There are people that, (to them), $25, $50, it’s a lot; it’s money,” he continued.

The fees were approved by a 3-2 vote; Chairman Andrew Gottlieb and Selectman David Weeden opposed the motion.

Gottlieb explained that he was in favor of implementing a system that encourages residents to recycle more through a financial incentive.

The price increase to the sticker fee comes as the board is in discussions with New Bedford Waste Services regarding amendments to their contract for trash disposal.

Selectman Thomas O’Hara brought up the possibility of re-allocating snow and ice funds as the winter weather has been mild.

Town Manager Rodney Collins said that while the weather has been mild, the budget for snow and ice is not substantial, so any leftover money–if there were to be any–would be minimal.

Prices go into effect once stickers and passes become available on June 1.