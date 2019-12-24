Mashpee Selectmen Propose Nip Ban

MASHPEE – Mashpee selectmen are considering banning the sale of nip bottles in town.

The issue was brought up after selectmen John Cotton said that he’s picked up the bottles along the roadways in Mashpee with a Boy Scout troop on numerous occasions.

“It breaks my heart when we go to clean and when we’re picking up trash and the scouts are seeing half of our trash are filled up with nips,” said Cotton.

The selectmen also cited how nips cause more problems than just litter.

“The disgusting part of the whole thing is it’s obvious that they’re drinking their nips while they’re driving because they’re ending up within 20 feet of the road,” Cotton said.

The city of Chelsea instituted a ban on nips in 2018.