Mashpee Special Town Election Deciding New Select Board Member Approaches

MASHPEE – Mashpee voters will decide who will replace Andrew Gottlieb on the town’s Select Board during a special election on October 4.

Gottlieb stepped down as chair of the board in August, with David Weeden taking over. Gottlieb previously said that he wanted to see a fresh perspective join the board to help lead the town.

Candidates for the position are Mashpee Finance Committee vice-chair Greg McKelvey and town resident Michaela Colombo.

The election will take place at the Quashnet Elementary School gymnasium from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.