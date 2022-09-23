You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Mashpee Special Town Election Deciding New Select Board Member Approaches

Mashpee Special Town Election Deciding New Select Board Member Approaches

September 23, 2022

APCC Executive Director Andrew Gottlieb

MASHPEE – Mashpee voters will decide who will replace Andrew Gottlieb on the town’s Select Board during a special election on October 4.

Gottlieb stepped down as chair of the board in August, with David Weeden taking over. Gottlieb previously said that he wanted to see a fresh perspective join the board to help lead the town.

Candidates for the position are Mashpee Finance Committee vice-chair Greg McKelvey and town resident Michaela Colombo.

The election will take place at the Quashnet Elementary School gymnasium from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With:
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 