Mashpee To Hold Public Hearing on Nip Bottle Ban

MASHPEE – The Mashpee Board of Selectmen have scheduled a public hearing at their next meeting on Monday, August 24 on the proposal to ban the sale of alcoholic beverages sold in miniature “nip” bottles.

Residents are encouraged to give their input on the regulation which would ban nip bottles when liquor licenses are renewed in December.

Selectmen acknowledged that there is major litter problem with the bottles in the town.

Chelsea is the only municipality in the state that has enacted a ban on the miniature bottles.