Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe Asks Court to Issue Emergency Restraining Order

MASHPEE – The Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe has asked the U.S. District Court in D.C. to issue an emergency restraining order to prevent the Secretary of the Interior from taking the tribe’s land out of trust.

The move would delay the decision by Secretary David Bernhardt to terminate the tribe’s land in trust.

According to the tribe, the court will issue a formal order confirming that the federal government must refrain from disestablishing their reservation until the court is able to rule on the tribe’s motion for a preliminary injunction.

“While the Tribe is grateful for this temporary reprieve, we remain deeply concerned about the fate of our Reservation,” said Tribal Council Chairman Cedric Cromwell.

“That said, the outpouring of support from both the Native and non-Native community gives us hope, and bolsters our courage. We thank everyone who stands with Mashpee, your support is powerful.”

Last week, the Bureau of Indian Affairs was ordered to disestablish over 300 acres of land that was put into trust for the tribe.