Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe Chair Charged With Museum Theft

MASHPEE – Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe Chair Brian Weeden has been charged in connection to a theft of Wampanoag artifacts from Plimoth Patuxet Museums.

The story was first reported by the Boston Globe.

He joins Mashpee resident Phillip Hicks Jr., who has also been charged in connection to the theft in early November.

Security footage showed four individuals taking the four items—two bulrush mats and two black bear skin rugs—to an SUV that reportedly matched one registered to Weeden.

He is the youngest-ever chairman of the tribe, elected at the age of 28.

Weeden could not be reached for comment.