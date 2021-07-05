Mashpee Wrestles with Algae Blooms as Summer Heats Up

MASHPEE – Mashpee’s Wakeby and Santuit Ponds face increasing cyanobacteria blooms, a problem exacerbated by rising summer temperatures, human activity and a steadily changing climate, town officials said.

Mashpee’s Director of Natural Resources Ahsley Fisher gave the update to the Board of Selectmen, saying that the algae blooms are being tested but the dominant strain in the water can shift rapidly, with some being toxic to humans and pets while others have no effect.

“The water temperatures have increased dramatically,” said Fisher.

“On 5-31 the water temperature was 17 degrees Celsius and not even a month later it was 26 degrees Celsius. That was when we posted the advisory and saw a scum layer present on the shoreline.”

Fisher and select board members said that an increase in outreach efforts on what ponds are being affected by algae blooms was necessary to keep the public informed and safe.

Board member Andrew Gottlieb said that residents could help cut down on the algae blooms in the short term by reducing their use of fertilizers on their property, which get washed down to the ponds during rainfall and cause the algae population present to explode.

Selectmen also said that they will look into wastewater infrastructure in the area for possible leaks or systems that have not been pumped recently.