Mask Mandate Continues in Harwich Port

HARWICH PORT – Harwich Port is in the midst of their new face mask mandate during the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, the town’s Board of Health issued an order that requires people to wear face coverings around Route 28 between Lower County Road and Bank Street, even when practicing social distancing.

The mandate was issued due to a bump in COVID-19 cases reported in previous days, and fines were enacted as enforcement to multiple infractions.

“The Board of Health felt strongly that this area of Harwich is highly populated, and it is difficult to maintain social distancing on the sidewalks as you’re walking by other people,” Harwich Health Director Meggan Eldredge said during a recent meeting.

Eldredge said that the town has placed multiple sidewalk signs to remind people to wear masks and distance themselves when possible throughout the area, and electric signs will also be placed after being renovated.

A Barnstable County coronavirus inspector will be on hand at times to pass out plastic bags with a mask and a copy of the order to remind people to be safe.

“So he’ll be there in that area to hand those out to people who might not have a mask,” Eldredge said, “and to just start with the education of people that way.”

The mandate will be in place until further notice.