Mass Appeal Staying at Current Location

WELLFLEET – Mass Appeal has revealed that it will be remaining at its present location in Wellfleet after discussions with the landlord of the property.

The organization thanked the landlord for his cooperation as well as the work of their attorney Bruce A. Bierhans.

Mass Appeal also thanked the Outer Cape community for their support during the process.

Mass Appeal is a local organization dedicated to helping local families stretch budgets with clothing and workshops as well as supporting them with various other programs.

Their programs are offered without any questions, paperwork, or judgement to people of all backgrounds.

The organization is currently run by seven local individuals and was started in 1989 by two single mothers from Eastham, with the original idea of providing donated clothes for other mothers.

Some of the local businesses and organizations that support Mass Appeal include Cape Cod 5 Savings Bank, Stop and Shop, Orleans-Eastham Elks, and Truro Central School 6th grade girls.