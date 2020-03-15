You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Mass Audubon Taking Measures in Response to Virus

Mass Audubon Taking Measures in Response to Virus

March 15, 2020

Courtesy of Mass Audubon

HYANNIS-In response to COVID-19, Mass Audubon is taking action to ensure that staff members, visitors, volunteers, and everyone associated with their operations is protected.

Wildlife sanctuaries have remained open for visitation, and the status of programs and special events will continue to be monitored.

In the future, full refunds for programs and events that are cancelled will be issued. Full refunds will also be given to people who don’t feel comfortable with attending these events.

Staff members have been reminded of proper hygienic practices, and are urged to pass those practices along to guests and participants. Anyone should stay home if they feel sick.

Nature centers and staff buildings will keep receiving regular cleanings as well.

Mass Audubon stated that they are prepared to change their protocols as needed.

For more information from Mass Audubon, click here.

For COVID-19 updates, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 