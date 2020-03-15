Mass Audubon Taking Measures in Response to Virus

HYANNIS-In response to COVID-19, Mass Audubon is taking action to ensure that staff members, visitors, volunteers, and everyone associated with their operations is protected.

Wildlife sanctuaries have remained open for visitation, and the status of programs and special events will continue to be monitored.

In the future, full refunds for programs and events that are cancelled will be issued. Full refunds will also be given to people who don’t feel comfortable with attending these events.

Staff members have been reminded of proper hygienic practices, and are urged to pass those practices along to guests and participants. Anyone should stay home if they feel sick.

Nature centers and staff buildings will keep receiving regular cleanings as well.

Mass Audubon stated that they are prepared to change their protocols as needed.

