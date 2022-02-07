You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Mass. Bill Seeks to Tackle High Cost of Prescription Drugs

Mass. Bill Seeks to Tackle High Cost of Prescription Drugs

February 7, 2022

Photo courtesy of Alexius Horatius

BOSTON (AP) – A bill aimed at addressing the increasing costs of prescription drugs is scheduled to come up for a vote in the Massachusetts Senate this week.

The legislation would establish a process for identifying drug price thresholds that pose a public health risk and recommending pricing measures to increase patient access to medications. Drug manufacturers that fail to comply would be required to pay into a trust fund for a new drug cost assistance program to support patients.

The legislation would also limit out-of-pocket spending on insulin by eliminating deductibles and coinsurance, and capping co-pays at $25 per 30-day supply.

From The Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 