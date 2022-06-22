You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Average Mass. Gas Prices Dip Just Below $5 Per Gallon

June 22, 2022

HYANNIS – Gas prices in Massachusetts have actually gone down on average over the past week, according to AAA Northeast.

The average cost for gasoline in the Commonwealth now sits at $4.99 per gallon, which is five cents lower than the previous week’s mark. The nationwide average price is $4.96.

The new Massachusetts rate is still considerably higher than what it was at even a month ago–it’s gone up 26 cents from the $4.73 average price last month.

AAA attributes this recent drop in the average figure to a decline in demand at the pump along with a dip in oil prices.

