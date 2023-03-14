State Launches Northeast Emergency Management Training, Education Center

BOSTON – Governor Maura Healey recently approved the launch of the Northeast Emergency Management Training and Education Center, which aims to boost the regional response to climate change and other emergencies.

All six New England states participating in NEMTEC will learn strategies, tactics, and skills to lessen the severity of threats and improve outcomes.

The program will be led by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, who will provide advanced education and expanded resources to New England’s emergency management professionals.

“The establishment of NEMTEC represents another important step in the Commonwealth’s comprehensive approach to addressing emergency preparedness, including the challenges posed by the climate crisis,” Healey said in a statement.

“Today’s rapidly evolving threat landscape, driven in part by climate change, represents an immense challenge for the emergency management community.”

Reports from the World Meteorological Organization of the United Nations state that over the past 50 years, there has been a five-fold increase globally in the number of disasters driven largely by climate change and extreme weather, including droughts, storms, floods and extreme temperatures.

NEMTEC will offer a variety of courses and workshops covering a wide range of topics, including the National Emergency Management Basic Academy, Emergency Operation Center Management, incident management, mission support and others.

For more information about NEMTEC and to register for courses and workshops, visit the MEMA website.