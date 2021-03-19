You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Mass. Lawmakers Again Approve Climate Change Bill



March 19, 2021

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts lawmakers have again sent back to Gov. Charlie Baker a sweeping climate change bill that has bounced between the Democratic-controlled Legislature and Republican governor for the past several months.

The Massachusetts House on Thursday voted 146-13 in favor of the bill, agreeing with the Senate which voted 39-1 on Monday to approve the legislation.

The votes this week come after the House and Senate approved the bill during the waning days of the prior formal session in January. Baker vetoed the bill, prompting lawmakers to pass the bill early in the new session to get it back to Baker.

By Steve LeBlanc, Associated Press

