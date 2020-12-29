You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Mass. Legislature Overrides Veto, Expands Access to Abortion

December 29, 2020

Massachusetts State House.

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Senate has voted to override the Republican governor’s veto of legislation that expands access to abortion in the state, making the measure law.

The Democratic-controlled Senate’s 32-8 override Tuesday came a day after the Democratic-controlled House similarly voted to override Gov. Charlie Baker’s veto 107-46.

The bill, known as the Roe Act, codifies abortion rights into state law, allows abortions after 24 weeks of pregnancy in cases where the child will not survive after birth, and lowers from 18 to 16 the age at which women can seek an abortion without consent from a parent or guardian.

Associated Press

